Sensex Reclaims 60,000 Mark, Nifty Above 17,000 In Early Trade On Firm Global Equities

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were the major winners.

By JE Business Desk
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 10:08 AM IST
Minute Read
Sensex Reclaims 60,000 Mark, Nifty Above 17,000 In Early Trade On Firm Global Equities
People watch the BSE screen as Sensex crosses outside of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) office, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo/File)

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Monday gained in initial trade on positive global trends and buying in IT counters. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 367.92 points to reclaim 60,268.29. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 119.4 points to 17,978.85.

The major gainers included Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys. Titan and ICICI Bank were the only laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green. Markets in the US had ended sharply higher on Friday.

The Sensex had tumbled 452.90 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,900.37 on Friday.The Nifty went lower by 132.70 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,859.45.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.06 per cent to USD 79.40 per barrel.

Also Read
McDonald's To Layoff Corporate Staff, Confirms CEO; Key Announcement On..
McDonald's To Layoff Corporate Staff, Confirms CEO; Key Announcement On..

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,902.46 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.