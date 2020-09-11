The Sensex advanced by 84.85 points to rise to 38,925.17 in the opening session while the Nifty inched 26.05 points higher to open at 11,475.30.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian indices on Friday opened at a positive note. The Sensex advanced by 84.85 points to rise to 38,925.17 in the opening session of the trading while the Nifty inched 26.05 points higher to open at 11,475.30.

In the opening session of the stock market on Friday, the shares of banking, financial services, Auto, IT, pharma and metal stocks. Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack. The other gainer in the Sensex pack were SBI, Maruti, TCS, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ITC and UltraTech Cement while HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

The Bharti Infratel was the top gainer among the Nifty stock as its shares increased by 4.03 per cent. Bharti Infratel was followed by Titan Company and HDFC Life, who stocks surged by 1.58 per cent and 1.26 per cent respectively.

According to investors, India and China's 5-point roadmap to end the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh was one of the reasons that the market opened on a positive note on Friday morning.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar had met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Moscow and held a two-hour long meeting.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a joint statement, saying India and China have agreed on a five-point roadmap including quick disengagement of troops and avoiding any action that could escalate tensions for resolving the four-month-long face-off in eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.45 per cent lower at USD 39.88 per barrel in the opening session of the stock market.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 646.40 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840.32. The NSE Nifty rallied 171.25 points or 1.52 per cent to 11,449.25. Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 838.37 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

