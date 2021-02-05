The Sensex on Friday crossed the crucial 51,000-mark while Nifty touched the 15,000-mark after the RBI said that the repo rate will stay unchanged at 4 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 30-share BSE Sensex on Friday hit a record high and crossed the 51,000-mark as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its decision to maintain its accommodative stance and keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty touched the crucial 15,000-mark. By the time of filing this story, Sensex was up by 0.43 per cent and trading at 50,829.83 while Nifty was up by 0.28 per cent and was trading at 14,938.05.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and ONGC. Similarly, bank Nifty was trading at an all-time high of 36,615, up by 971 points or 2.75 per cent.

This comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank will keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and projected the GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for the financial year 2021-22.

While making the announcement, Das also said that vegetable prices are expected to remain soft in the near term as the central bank projected retail inflation rate to come down to 5.2 per cent in the current quarter and progressively decline to 4.3 per cent by the third quarter of the next fiscal.

"Consumer confidence is reviving and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat. The movement of goods and people and domestic trading activities are growing at a robust pace," he said.

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.

Asian shares too moved higher during afternoon trade as governments around the globe accelerated vaccine rollout programmes to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 59.22 per barrel.

(With PTI inputs)

