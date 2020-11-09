The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 673.28 points or 1.61 per cent - to touch an all-time high of 42,566.34. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was up 188.15 points or 1.53 per cent at 12,451.70.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Domestic stock markets on Monday scaled record highs amid strong global cues following Joe Biden's victory in the US Presidential Election 2020. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 673.28 points or 1.61 per cent - to touch an all-time high of 42,566.34. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark was up 188.15 points or 1.53 per cent at 12,451.70.

At 9:31 am, the Sensex was up 656.25 points at 42,549.31, while the Nifty was up 184.30 points - or 1.50 per cent - at 12,447.85. ICICI Bank, Bharati Airtel, HCL Tech, Infosys and IndusInd Bank, were among the top gainers. ITC (down 0.49 per cent) and Cipla (down 0.75 per cent) were top losers.

Asian markets rejoice Joe Biden's victory

The expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under US president-elect Joe Biden's tenure gave a boost to risk assets. MSCI index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan registered a 0.1 per cent surge, while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 jumped 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was trading 2 per cent higher, while Korea's Kospei was also up 1.7 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also up 1 per cent.

Earlier on Saturday, Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the US Presidential Election 2020 held on Tuesday, November 4. Biden and Kamala Harris' victory gave a fresh boost to investors, who were hoping the end uncertainty during Trump's four-year rule.

Earlier on Friday, the Sensex had closed 552.90 points or 1.34 per cent higher at 41,893.06, while the Nifty ended the session at 12,263.55, up 143.25 points from its previous close.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma