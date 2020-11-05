The Sensex surged 724 points to close above the 41,000-mark as Democratic candidate Joe Biden inched closer to victory in the US presidential elections.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Market rallied for the fourth consecutive session on November 5 with the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes surging to their highest levels since February 14. The Sensex surged 724 points to close above the 41,000-mark as Democratic candidate Joe Biden inched closer to victory in the US presidential elections. The bullish market continued amid a strong trend in the global markets even as the uncertainty over US polls outcome is gradually fading away.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha