New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Traders on the Dalal Street were delighted on Thursday after the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped by 255 points or 0.48 per cent to end at a lifetime high of 53,158.85. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was up by 70.25 points or 0.44 per cent to close at an all-time high of 15,924.20.

In the Sensex pack, the HCL Technologies was the top gainer after its shares rose by over 5 per cent. Other gainers in the Sensex pack were Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, ITC, Tata Steel, the State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys.

On the other hand, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) didn't have a great day as its share were down by nearly four per cent. Other laggards were Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries and Coal India.

Business experts said that stock market was fuelled by a rally in information technology shares, adding that the money flow and liquidity helped Sensex and Nifty to reach all-time high. The experts believe that this trend would continue in the future. However, they said that rising inflation and concerns over Delta Variant of COVID-19 will be the "near term monitorable indicators for the stock market".

"As global investors digest inflation data and the US Fed commentary, Dalal Street bulls were seen betting on economic recovery as IT stocks continue to power the indices to new highs," news agency PTI quoted S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, as saying.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were, however, trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. On the other hand, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.70 per cent to USD 74.24 per barrel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma