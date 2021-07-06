Following the government's decision to allow 65 per cent seating capacity occupied in the flights, up from 50 per cent earlier, airline stocks also recorded an uptick.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark Sensex closed marginally lower after a choppy session on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors TCS, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a largely weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 18.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 52,861.18. The broader NSE Nifty fell 16.10 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,818.25.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by TCS, Maruti, Reliance, Sun Pharma and Infosys. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Titan and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

Earlier in the day, Indian stock markets hit a new high due to massive gains recorded by financial stocks. The Sensex increased close to 250 points to an all-time high of 53,129 whereas Nifty appeared to be closing the mark of 16,000 points and was well above 15,914 Tuesday afternoon. This was just a point short of Nifty's all-time high figure of 15,915.

Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE's) midcap index and smallcap index also increased by 0.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively. Both the Nifty Bank index as well as Nifty Financial Services index was up by 1.3 per cent each. BSE bank index rose 506 points to 40,404. BSE capital goods index gained 98 points to 22,965.

These are the top gainers of Tuesday's stock market trade:

- HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, both Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv as well as Ultratech Cement were amongst the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

- Following the government's decision to allow 65 per cent seating capacity occupied in the flights, up from 50 per cent earlier, airline stocks also recorded an uptick. Interglobe Aviation and Spicejet were up by 0.85 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively by Tuesday afternoon.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd told Livemint that if the market continues to sustain the figures above 15900-15950, the market may gain momentum even till an upside projection till 16100-16200 level.

CNBC TV18 reported that if the Sensex fails to close above 15,900, it may lead to near term consolidation between 15,900-15,640 considering the strength in US Dollar Index which could act as a headwind in the short term and may lead to long term fragility in the coming weeks.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma