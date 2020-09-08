The S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday gained gains over 93.17 points (0.24 per cent) to 38,510.40 amid mixed global cues. The Nifty was also trading in green with 17.45 points (0.15 per cent) gain at 11,372.50 at 9:52 am.

New Delhi | Jagran English News: The S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday gained over 93.17 points (0.24 per cent) to 38,510.40 amid mixed global cues. The Nifty was also trading in green with 17.45 points (0.15 per cent) gain at 11,372.50 at 9:52 am.

HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers, while Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top gainers on Sensex. In the previous trade, Sensex had closed at 38417.23, while Nifty settled on 11,355.05 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Indian Rupee opened lower for the second straight day. The rupee opened at 73.63 against the U.S. Dollar. Earlier on Monday, the rupee ended as the worst-performing currency in the Asia and closed at 73.35.

Shares of Vodafone Idea, which had surged nearly 10 per cent yesterday in anticipation of the telecom company's strategic announcement of converging into a single brand VI (read), plunged over 4 per cent to 11.75 from 12.30 yesterday.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma