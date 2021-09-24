New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian benchmark indices on Friday ended at record highs for the second straight day as the country continued to witness a decline in active COVID-19 caseload. While the 30-BSE Sensex jumped 163.11 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 60,048.47, Nifty was up by 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 17,853.20. This is the first time when the Sensex has closed above the 60,000-mark.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack as its shares increased by four per cent on Friday. Besides Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech were also trading in green. On the other hand, Axis Bank, NTPC, State Bank of India, ITC Limited, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Markets experts and analysts believe that the decline in COVID-19 cases in India and the diminishing possibility of a possible third wave of the pandemic have allowed investors to take risks. Besides that, the favourable policies by the central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are also behind the rise in Sensex and Nifty. They have said that the Sensex and Nifty would continue to rise in India in the coming months as the country remains a favourable destination for the investors.

"Sensex reaching 60,000 today is an indicator of India's growth potential, as well as the way India is emerging as a world leader during COVID period in addition to worldwide monetary expansion and relaxed fiscal policies adopted by world powers," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with losses, while Tokyo was positive. Equities in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.23 per cent to USD 77.43 per barrel.

