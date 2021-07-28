Raj Kundra is already behind the bars in an alleged p*rn*graphy scandal for allegedly funding and producing the pornographic content while publishing it through specific smartphone apps.

Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty of ₹3 Lakh on actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra for violation of Insider Trading rules. The penalty was also imposed on Raj Kundra’s company Viaan Industries for the same violation.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma