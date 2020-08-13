New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' platform to simplify India's tax system to make it ‘seamless, painless, faceless’.

The scheme includes three direct tax reforms - faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers’ charter. While faceless assessment and taxpayers’ charter are implemented from today, the faceless appeal will come into force from September 25, said the prime minister.

"This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25," the prime minister said at the virtual launch event.

Here are the Key Highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the launch event:

The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results: PM Modi

There was a time when there used to be a lot of talk about reforms. Sometimes decisions were taken out of compulsion or pressure and were called reforms. Due to this, the desired results could not be achieved. Now this thinking & approach, both have changed: PM Narendra Modi

Taxpayers charter is also a big step in the country's development journey: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring The Honest

In the past 6 years, India has witnessed the evolution of a new governance model in tax administration. We have decreased - complexity, taxes, litigation, and increased - transparency, tax compliance, and trust on the taxpayer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The taxpayer is now assured of fair, courteous and rational behavior. That is, the I-T department now has to take care of the taxpayer's dignity sensitively: PM

Last year, the Centre reduced corporate tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for existing companies and 15 per cent for new manufacturing units, scraping of dividend distribution tax and faceless assessment.

The Budget for 2020-21 fiscal unveiled on February 1, had announced a 'taxpayer charter', which is expected to have statutory status and will empower citizens by ensuring time-bound services by the Income Tax (I-T) department.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which is the top decision-making body in direct tax matters, administers personal income tax and corporate tax.

Over the last few weeks, CBDT has been publicising the faceless tax assessment scheme — where the identity of the assessees and the tax officers are not known — that was launched last year.

The government has for long talked about various plans — ranging from cashback or rewards under GST (goods and services tax) for those using digital modes of payment to make purchases — it has so far failed to implement them.

Posted By: Talib Khan