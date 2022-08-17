SBI WhatsApp Banking: Know How To Register Number, Check Mini Statement And More Here

The State Bank Of India (SBI), in the month of July, launched WhatsApp banking services for its customers which can be availed to check mini statements and account balances instantly.

The SBI, as a part of its mini statement service, allows its users to get the details of a customer's last five transactions. The bank also notified about the same on August 16.

“Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go," said the SBI in a tweet on Tuesday, August 16.

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.#WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay pic.twitter.com/h2G7pmdzXA — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 16, 2022

How To Avail SBI WhatsApp Services?

Step 1: Register Your Number:

The first thing you need to do is register your number. Without doing it, you cannot avail the lender's services. To do so, type WAREG, then type your account number seperated by a space. Send it to 7208933148.

NOTE: You must send this message from the number which is registered in your SBI account.

Step 2: Send 'Hi' To 90226 90226:

Once you registered your number, you will receive a message from SBI's number 90226 90226. You can save the number for future use. You can reply to the message with a 'Hi' or 'Hi SBI'.

Step 3: WhatsApp Banking:

As soon as you send 'Hi', you will receive a message that reads, 'Dear Customer, Welcome to SBI WhatsApp Banking Services! Please choose from any of the options below. 1. Account Balance 2. Mini Statement 3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking'.

Step 4: Avail The Service:

Send '1' in order to get the details of your bank. Press '2' to get the details of your Mini statement.

SBI Credit Card WhatsApp Service:

The bank also allows its credit card users to avail WhatsApp services. It can be used to check a customer's account overview, reward points, unpaid balance, and more. Cardholders need to send the WhatsApp message 'OPTIN' to 9004022022 to register for the system. They can also make a missed call from the registered mobile phone to 08080945040 or utilise the mobile app.

NOTE: ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank also benefit their customers to avail WhatsApp services.