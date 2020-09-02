New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Country's biggest lender State Bank of India has launched a new feature to prevent ATM-related fraud and ensure customer safety. As per the new facility, if a customer visits an ATM to check balance and mini-statement, the bank will alert him by sending an SMS. So, just in case, if the transaction is initiated by someone else, the customer would become alert and block his debit card

Announcing the new facility, the SBI said, "Introducing a new feature for our customers' safety. Now every time we receive a request for balance enquiry or mini statement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their debit card if the transaction is not initiated by them."

Now every time we receive a request for #BalanceEnquiry or #MiniStatement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their #DebitCard if the transaction is not initiated by them. pic.twitter.com/LyhMFkR4Tj — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 1, 2020

The state-owned lender has urged its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement

"It could be a scammer's attempt to check your bank account for the money. Immediately notify and request your bank to freeze your card," SBI said.

Of late SBI has been sharing tips to its customers, in its bid to promote safe banking practices.

As a caution and safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals, cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN, memorize the security transaction number rather than writing it down on the card or anywhere else.

SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction related SMS.

Earlier, the bank unveiled OTP based cardless cash withdrawal facility to protect its customers from unauthorised transactions across all SBI ATMs. For withdrawal of over Rs 10,000 between 8 pm and 8 am, SBI customers are required to enter the OTP and the Debit card PIN. This facility can only be availed at SBI ATMs.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha