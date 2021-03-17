As per SBI's new scheme announced by SBI, Jan Dhan Yojna customers will get accident insurance cover for up to Rs 2 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Good news for all the State Bank of India's (SBI) Jan Dhan account holder as the bank is giving Rs 2 lakh benefits. Taking to their official Twitter handle, SBI announced a new scheme for all 'SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card' customers. "It's time to put yourself on the road to success. Apply for SBI RuPay Jandhan card today," SBI tweeted.

As per the new scheme announced by SBI, Jan Dhan Yojna customers will get accident insurance cover for up to Rs 2 lakh. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) focuses on the coverage of urban and rural households.

Jan Dhan Account Benefits

- Account holder gets free mobile banking facility.

- Government schemes directly come into account.

- Life cover up to Rs 30,000

- Accidental insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh.

- After 6 months of opening the Jan Dhan account, the customer gets an overseas facility.

- RuPay Debit Card is issued to withdraw money and purchase.

- Easily transfer money across the country.

- Customers can open pension accounts under schemes Shramayogi Maandhan and PM Kisan.

- Customers can get insurance easily.

Who can open Jan Dhan account?

Any Indian citizen aged above 10 years is eligible to open a Jan Dhan account. Customer can also transfer their basic savings into the account. To open the Jan Dhan account, one has to fill an application form and submit it to the nearby branch.

Documents required to open an account

If you want to open a Jan Dhan account, then you need these documents listed below:

-Aadhaar Card. If a person doesn't have Aadhaar, then he/she can submit a Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence and NREGA Card as Proof of Identity and Address.

- In case you don't have any of the above documents, then he/she can open a small account in the bank.

Please Note: No fee is charged to open a Jan Dhan account.

