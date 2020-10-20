SBI Pension Seva: Know all the benefits of pensioners and how to register on SBI Pension services website.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The State Bank of India (SBI) runs a dedicated website for pensioners (other than staff pensioners) having pension accounts in the state-run bank. The website user friendly and provides pensioners several services like arrear calculation sheets, transaction details and Form 16. Pensioners can login on the SBI Pension Services website and check their pension profile details. As many as 54 lakh pensioners across the country are taking advantage of the SBI service. If you haven't registered yet, below are the easy steps to register on the SBI pension services website.

How to register

Log on to the website - www.pensionseva.sbi and click on register.

Enter your date of birth

Enter Branch Code of Pension Payment Branch

Create a user-id (at least 5 characters)

Provide email ID registered with the branch

Now, enter your pension account number

Enter new password, then confirm password

Services on SBI Pension Services website:

Pension profile details

Download pension/Form 16

Download arrear calculation sheets

Transaction details

Investment-related details

Know status of life certificate

Pensioners benefits

SMS alert on mobile phone for pension payment details

Pension slip through email

Life certificate facility available in the branch

Facility to submit life certificate in any branch of State Bank of India

EPPO Provision for Defense/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan Pensioners

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma