SBI Pension Seva: Know all about the scheme, its benefits and registration process
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The State Bank of India (SBI) runs a dedicated website for pensioners (other than staff pensioners) having pension accounts in the state-run bank. The website user friendly and provides pensioners several services like arrear calculation sheets, transaction details and Form 16. Pensioners can login on the SBI Pension Services website and check their pension profile details. As many as 54 lakh pensioners across the country are taking advantage of the SBI service. If you haven't registered yet, below are the easy steps to register on the SBI pension services website.
How to register
- Log on to the website - www.pensionseva.sbi and click on register.
- Enter your date of birth
- Enter Branch Code of Pension Payment Branch
- Create a user-id (at least 5 characters)
- Provide email ID registered with the branch
- Now, enter your pension account number
- Enter new password, then confirm password
Services on SBI Pension Services website:
- Pension profile details
- Download pension/Form 16
- Download arrear calculation sheets
- Transaction details
- Investment-related details
- Know status of life certificate
Pensioners benefits
- SMS alert on mobile phone for pension payment details
- Pension slip through email
- Life certificate facility available in the branch
- Facility to submit life certificate in any branch of State Bank of India
- EPPO Provision for Defense/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan Pensioners
- Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma