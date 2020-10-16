SBI Pension Seva: Get all your pension details in one click; here's how and where you can get these services
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Country's largest public lender, the State Bank of India, in July had launched a dedicated website -- SBI Pension Seva -- for the pensioners (other than staff pensioners) who have their pension accounts in the SBI. The website is easy to use the pensioners who are drawing their money from the SBI can check the details related to pension, including pension payment details.
Around 54 lakh pensioners across the country are taking advantage of SBI Pension Seva website. The pensioners can download their Arrears Calculation Sheets, Pension Slip/Form 16, Pension Profile Details among others by using the SBI Pension Seva website. SBI has tied up with Central Government agencies (Defence, Railways, Postal, Telecom, Civil), State Government departments and various autonomous bodies for pension processing to provide the best of services to senior citizens.
Here is the list of services available on the SBI Pension Seva website:
Pension profile details
Download Pension / Form 16
Download arrear calculation sheets
Transaction details
Investment-related details
Status of life certificate
How to register:
Create a User-ID (with min 5 characters)
Now, enter your pension account number
Enter your date of birth
Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch
Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch
Enter a new password, then confirm password
What benefits will the pensioners get:
SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details
Pension slip through email and pension payment branch
Life certificate facility available in the branch
Facility to submit life certificate in any branch of State Bank of India
EPPO Provision for Defense / Railway / CPAO / Rajasthan Pensioners
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
Posted By: Talib Khan