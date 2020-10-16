Around 54 lakh pensioners across the country are taking advantage of SBI Pension Seva website. The pensioners can download their Arrears Calculation Sheets, Pension Slip/Form 16, Pension Profile Details among others by using the website.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Country's largest public lender, the State Bank of India, in July had launched a dedicated website -- SBI Pension Seva -- for the pensioners (other than staff pensioners) who have their pension accounts in the SBI. The website is easy to use the pensioners who are drawing their money from the SBI can check the details related to pension, including pension payment details.

Around 54 lakh pensioners across the country are taking advantage of SBI Pension Seva website. The pensioners can download their Arrears Calculation Sheets, Pension Slip/Form 16, Pension Profile Details among others by using the SBI Pension Seva website. SBI has tied up with Central Government agencies (Defence, Railways, Postal, Telecom, Civil), State Government departments and various autonomous bodies for pension processing to provide the best of services to senior citizens.

Here is the list of services available on the SBI Pension Seva website:

Pension profile details

Download Pension / Form 16

Download arrear calculation sheets

Transaction details

Investment-related details

Status of life certificate

How to register:

Create a User-ID (with min 5 characters)

Now, enter your pension account number

Enter your date of birth

Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

Enter a new password, then confirm password

What benefits will the pensioners get:

SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details

Pension slip through email and pension payment branch

Life certificate facility available in the branch

Facility to submit life certificate in any branch of State Bank of India

EPPO Provision for Defense / Railway / CPAO / Rajasthan Pensioners

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Posted By: Talib Khan