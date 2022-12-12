SBI Mutual Fund NFO: Is This Long Duration Fund Right For You?

Since it is an open-ended fund, it provides flexibility to investors to withdraw their investments anytime.

INDIA’S largest bank, SBI, has announced the launch of the SBI Long Duration Fund. This New Fund Offer (NFO) opens today and closes on December 20. The offer was announced by SBI Mutual Fund.

Focussing majorly on long-tenure government securities and money market instruments, it is an open-ended debt scheme that will generate regular income in the long term by prioritising investment in debt and money instruments.

Investors can benefit by choosing a high-quality portfolio of government securities locking in yields at prevailing levels where the duration of the fund is in line with their investment goals. As compared to traditional investment avenues with similar maturity, this fund also helps in reducing reinvestment risk while offering tax-efficient returns due to the indexation benefit.

Since it is an open-ended fund, it provides flexibility to investors to withdraw their investments anytime, at the prevailing repurchase price. Investors with an investment horizon of greater than 3 years can avail of indexation benefits for better tax-efficient returns. This particularly makes sense as near-term interest rate movements The fund would be an ideal choice to meet long-term investment goals regardless of near-term interest rate movements.

The minimum application amount required is Rs 5,000 and thereafter in multiples of Re 1.

COVID-19 caused disruption had resulted in high inflation in economies worldwide. As a result, the Reseve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 90 basis points, settling at 6.25 per cent last week. With this – and other factors – the inflation graph is expected to taper off. This again makes for a good opportunity for locking in sovereign yields at the current levels.

