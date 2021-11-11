New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In order to make the submission of life certificates more convenient, India's largest commercial lender, the State Bank of India(SBI) launched the Video Life Certificate service earlier this month allowing the pensioners to submit their certificates from the comfort of their home by a simple video call.

Earlier, senior citizens had to visit the bank to submit the life certificate in order to receive the pension. The new SBI rule has now made this task easier for the pensioners and is helping in saving their precious time.

Informing about the new system, SBI had tweeted, "Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call."

Steps to take advantage of SBI video life certificate service:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI

Step 2: Tap on 'Video LC' to initiate the Video Life Certificate submission process

Step 3: Enter SBI Pension Account Number and Captcha

Step 4: Now, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number -- enter it

Step 5: A new page will open in front of you -- click on the 'Start Journey' option and then click on the 'I am ready' option and have your PAN card with yourself.

Step 6: Once you avail of the video call service, you will easily be able to talk to an SBI official

Step 7: Now, you have to submit the 4 digit verification number appearing on the screen

Step 8: The SBI official will click a picture of you along with your PAN card to complete the life certificate submission process

Step 9: If in case your video life certificate gets rejected, then you will be informed about the information through an SMS. In such a case, you have to visit the bank branch to submit the life certificate.

NOTE: According to the SBI, this particular facility is only available for pensioners (other than family pensioners). This means, that the spouse of the pensioner receiving a pension from the government will not be able to avail of the facility. The bank further informed that the process of video life certificates is paperless and free. In a recent update, the pensioners who are 80 years and below will have to submit their life certificates before November 30.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen