SBI Hikes Interest Rates on FD Effective December 13

This is the second time since October that interest rates for Fixed Deposits have been hiked.

INTEREST rates on Fixed Deposits were expected to go up after the Reserve Bank of India pushed up the repo rate last week. The State Bank of India has announced a revision of the interest rate on its FDs on its official website that will be effective from December 13.

The rates are applicable for new as well as renewing deposits and have a ceiling of Rs 2 crore.

What are the new rates?

FD interest rates have been raised from 25 basis points to 65 basis points. The new rates are as below corresponding to the tenure of the FD:

7 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 179 days - 4.5%

180 days to 210 days - 5.25%

211 days to less than 1 year - 5.50 to 5.75%

1 year to less than 2 years - 6.75 to 6.10%

2 years to less than 3 years - 6.25 to 6.7%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.10 to 6.25%

5 years and up to 10 years - 6.10 to 6.25%

There are changes in FD interest rates for senior citizens too. The new rates are as below corresponding to the tenure of the FD:

7 days to 45 days - 3.50%

46 days to 179 days - 5%

180 days to 210 days - 5.75%

211 days to less than 1 year - 6.25%

1 year to less than 2 years - 7.25%

2 years to less than 3 years - 7.25%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.75%

5 years and up to 10 years - 7.25% (inclusive of an additional premium of 50 bps under the “SBI Wecare’’ deposit scheme)

FD interest rates were previously hiked in October to the tune of 0.10-0.20 per cent. The new rates are reflective of the increase in the repo rate announced by the Reserve Bank of India recently.