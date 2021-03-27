The banks will remain closed for seven days from March 27 to April 4 and will stay open for only two days, check out the list inside.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are an account holder of HDFC, SBI and ICICI Bank, then there is a high chance that you might face problem in the coming days. The banks will remain closed for seven days from March 27 to April 4 and will stay open for only two days. Well, adding more to the information, the account holders of these banks will also face problem in receiving OTP.

First things first, let us tell you about the bank holidays in the coming days. The banks will remain closed for seven days from March 27 to April 4. Check out the list:

The banks will remain shut on March 27, 28, 29 as on March 27 there is the fourth Saturday, March 28 is Sunday, and after that, there is the national holiday on the occasion of Holi. After this, the banks will remain shut on March 30 in Patna.

After this, the banks will also remain shut on March 31 as that is the last day of the financial year. Moving on, banks will also remain closed on April 1 as the process of account closing will take place on that day. There will also be a holiday on April 2 on the occasion of Good Friday. Later on, April 4 is Sunday, thus the banks will remain closed.

Talking about the problem that the account holders might face, there is a high chance that the customers might not receive the OTP because of this reason. Earlier, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked the banks to register an SMS format through which they will reach the customers so that the bank and their customers do not face the inconvenience from the fraudsters. However, many banks did not take the order seriously and thus because of it, the customers might face a problem.

Recently, TRAI released the names of 40 companies who did not follow their order and that includes the names of banks -- SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank. The TRAI released a statement in which they gave a strict order and said that these companies have to follow the orders by April 1, 2021, and if they do not do it, their customers will face the problem of receiving OTP.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma