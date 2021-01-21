India's largest lender the State Bank of India has asked its account holders to update their PAN details with the bank to seamless foreign transactions though the bank's debit card.

"Having trouble with the international transactions? Update your PAN details in the bank's record to enjoy seamless foreign transactions through SBI debit card," the bank tweeted.

You can link your PAN account with the SBI bank both online and offline. Follow the easy steps below to link the PAN though the SBI website.

Step 1: Visit SBI website www.onlinesbi.com

Step 2: Log in to your account

Step 3: Go to 'My accounts and Profile tab' and click on "Profile option

Step 4: Click on PAN registration option under the 'Profile' section

Step 5: Enter your profile password and submit.

Step 6: Enter the PAN number in the required box and click submit

After this, your request for linking you PAN with your account will be forwarded to the bank. SBI will send you an SMS after seven days, confirming that your account has been linked with the PAN.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja