New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a new development, the State Bank of India (SBI) recently informed its customers to link their bank savings account with their Aadhaar Card. Yes, you read it right, in the wake to receive government subsidies via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), it is important to link the savings account.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, SBI wrote, "We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer."

According to a Supreme Court ruling, linking the savings account with Aadhaar is not mandatory. It is only for those who will receive the benefits via the DBT.

Here's how you can link your SBI savings account with your Aadhaar card.

SBI ATM

-Visit your near SBI ATM and swipe or insert your debit card and enter the PIN code.

-Now choose the option 'Service–Registrations'.

-Now select 'Aadhaar Registration' or 'Inquiry'.

-Now select the bank account type 'Savings'

-Enter your Aadhaar number and re-enter it when asked.

-After entering the number, SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number regarding the linking status.

SBI Anywhere App

- Open SBI Anywhere App

-Choose the option for 'Requests' followed by 'Aadhaar'

-Click on 'Aadhaar Linking' and select CIF from the list

- Enter your Aadhaar number and then click on submit once done

-Now check the status of linking on your registered mobile number

SBI Net Banking

-Visit www.onlinesbi.com and enter your login credential

-Click on 'My Accounts' and then select 'Link your Aadhaar number'

-Now enter your Aadhaar number and click on 'Submit' once done

-After completing the process, the last two digits of your registered mobile number will flash on the screen

-Now check the status of linking on your registered mobile number

Not just this, SBI customers can also visit their nearby SBI branch for linking their Aadhaar with a savings account.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv