As per the new rules on the SBI official website, the bank will charge its customers each time a transaction fails due to insufficient balance.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a big move, India's largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its rules for cash withdrawal from automated teller machines (ATMs) in view of the safety of its customers.

As per the new rules on the SBI official website, the bank will charge its customers each time a transaction fails due to insufficient balance. As per the information available at the SBI website, the customers will be charged a fee of Rs 20 plus GST for a failed transaction due to insufficient balance.

In its new rules, the SBI has also said that it will impose levy charges on its customers for non-financial transactions. As per SBI, customers will also be charged a fee of Rs 10 plus GST to Rs 20 plus GST for "any additional financial transactions beyond the set limit".

Here it is noteworthy to mention that SBI customers can withdraw cash from ATMs eight times (5 SBI ATMs and 3 ATMs from other banks) for free in a month in the metro cities.

Here's how you can check your SBI account balance:

To check your SBI account balance, you can send an SMS Balance to 9223766666 from your registered mobile number. You can also check your account balance by giving a missed call to 9223766666 on the toll-free balance enquiry.

What about the rules to withdraw cash from SBI ATMs?

SBI account holders need to remember that they can withdraw cash more than Rs 10,000 from ATMs but that will require one time password (OTP). An OTP will be sent to their registered mobile number each time they try to withdraw cash over Rs 10,000 from SBI ATMs.

SBI December-quarter net dips 4.2 per cent

The SBI, meanwhile, on Thursday reported a 4.20 per cent decline in consolidated December quarter net at Rs 6,257.55 crore, largely because of a higher base in the year-ago period where it had benefitted from a Rs 4,500 crore one-off income.

On a standalone basis, SBI's net profit came in at Rs 5,196.22 crore as against Rs 5,583.36 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 4,574.16 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma