Jagdishan, currently working as the 'change agent' of the largest private sector lender and head of finance, has been with the bank since 1996, and the appointment will put an end to one of the most keenly watched successions in the banking industry.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday approved the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director of the HDFC Bank.

With his appointment, Jagdishan will succeed Aditya Puri, who is currently holding the top position at the bank. Puri is widely credited with building the bank from scratch and leading it for the last 25 years to be the second-largest by assets and also the most valued lender by investors. Puri will retire on October 20.

All you need to know about Sashidhar Jagdishan:

A graduate in Science with specialization in Physics, Sashidhar Jagdishan holds a Masters Degree in Economics of Money, Banking & Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK and work as a Chartered Accountant.

Sashidhar joined HDFC bank in 1996 and has been with the private lender since last 24 years. He joined the bank as a manager in the finance function and became the Business Head - Finance in 1999. Sashidhar was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer in 2008.

Sashidhar has an experience of over 30 years, as prior to joining the HDFC bank, Sashidhar worked as a Senior Officer in Country Financial Control Division of Deutsche Bank, AG, Mumbai.

Sashidhar is currently working as the Group Head of Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Secretarial, Administration,m Infrastructure, Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and the Strategic Change Agent of the Bank.

According to the HDFC Bank's website, Jagdishan has played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the Bank.

"He has played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the bank. He has led the finance function and played a pivotal role in aligning the organisation in achieving the strategic objectives over the years," the bank's website said.

In November last year, HDFC Bank had informed stock exchanges that it kick-started the much-awaited process of finding a successor to its longest-serving chief Aditya Puri, whose tenure ends on 26 October.

Earlier this year, the bank had selected the names of internal candidates Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, and Citi's Sunil Garg as probable candidates. The bank had said it has given three names in order of their preference.

Posted By: Talib Khan