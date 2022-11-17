Sandhya Devanathan Appointed New Meta India Head | 5 Points About Her

Sandhya Devanathan was appointed as the new Meta India Head on Thursday (Picture Credits: Linkedin

SOCIAL media giant Meta on Thursday appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India. She will transition to her new role on January 1 next year and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC and will be a part of the APAC leadership team.

The appointment of Devanathan came days after Ajit Mohan who resigned from Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp. Earlier this week, WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms' public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal also resigned.

Here Are The Key Points About Sandhya Devanathan:

Sandhya Devanathan is a global business leader with a track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional teams and driving product innovation.

She completed her B.Tech as a Chemical engineer in 1998 and did MBA from Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies in the year 2000, as mentioned in her LinkedIn profile.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and since then she contributed to the development of the companies and teams in Singapore and Vietnam as well as Meta's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. In 2020, she moved to Indonesia to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally, the statement said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Devanathan is a Board Member at Pepper Financial and Singapore's National Library Board. She is also a strong advocate of women in leadership and promoting diversity at the workplace.

As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company's India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country's leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth in key channels in India.

"I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta's continued growth in India," Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine said in a statement.