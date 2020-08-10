South Korean giant Samsung has forged a comeback in the smartphone market in the second quarter, amid a surge in anti-China sentiment in India following a border clash in June.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: South Korean giant Samsung has forged a comeback in the smartphone market in the second quarter, amid a surge in anti-China sentiment in India following a border clash in June. The brand managed to record higher shipments during the April-June period, pushing them to the number two position in the smartphone market. Vivo came third, followed by Realme and Oppo. According to tech researcher Counterpoint, Samsung jumped to the No. 2 spot with 26% market share in the second quarter behind Xiaomi's 29%. It was in third position with a 16% share in the previous quarter. Chinese major Xiaomi continues to lead the smartphone segment in India

A report by IDC India observed that smartphone market in India saw a steep shipment decline in Q2 this year due to COVID outbreak. Samsung also benefitted from its local production setup. while Xiaomi shipped around 5.4 million units, Samsung got 4.8 million units, Vivo managed to ship just 3.2 million units.

“Samsung surpassed Vivo for the second slot despite a strong y-o-y decline of 48.5% in Q2 2020 to 4.8 million units. Galaxy M21 was among the nation’s top five shipped models in Q2 2020 and most of its online-exclusive Galaxy M series was opened to offline channels, though at higher prices,” the market research firm said.

The report also said that the Korean phone maker led the overall mobile phone market with a market share of 24.0%, followed by Xiaomi and vivo.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha