The spokesperson of the UP government also said that the new facility will be the first high-technique project of the Samsung in India and it will also become the third such unit in the whole world.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a significant move for India, which will help increase the employment in the IT sector, South Korean tech giant Samsung will be shifting its mobile and IT display production unit from China to Uttar Pradesh's Noida and will make an investment of Rs 4,825 crore, a UP government spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to provide additional incentive to the Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd for setting up the manufacturing unit in Noida, which is one of the major industrial hubs of the state. A decision to give incentives was taken in a meeting of the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

"The unit intends to invest Rs 4,825 crore. It could be made possible by the sustained efforts of the UP government to create an eco-system in NCR in sync with the intent of the Centre to make an export hub in view of the ever-increasing demand of mobile and other gadgets in the country and abroad," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson of the UP government also said that the new facility will be the first high-technique project of the Samsung in India and it will also become the third such unit in the whole world.

Samsung's production facility in Noida is reportedly expected to generate direct employment for around 500 people and also for hundreds from indirect employment. Samsung also has a massive manufacturing unit in Noida's Sector 126, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

When the new facility will be build-up, Samsung will also get an exemption from the stamp duty levied on the transfer of land and Rs 250 crore will be paid by the state government for this project for five years in compliance with the UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017.

Samsung will also be receiving a financial incentive of Rs 460 crore under the Central Government's scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS). The project will provide Uttar Pradesh with a global identity of an export hub and will help the state receiving more foreign direct investment (FDI).

Posted By: Talib Khan