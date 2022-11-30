Samsung India To Hire 1,000 Engineers From IITs, Top Institutes For R&D

SAMSUNG India has claimed that it is set to hire around 1,000 engineers for its research and development institutes across India, according to a statement on Wednesday, November 30.

The new recruits will join the company in 2023 and will work on ‘new-age’ technologies at its R&D institutes in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi as well as at the Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

The electronics giant, headquartered in Suwon-si, South Korea, will enlist engineers across fields such as computer science and allied branches including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), computer vision and very large-scale integration (VLSI), information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks. In addition, the tech company will also hire from other fields such as mathematics and computing and software engineering.

“Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung's R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India's top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people's lives,” Samsung India head for Human Resources Sameer Wadhawan said in a statement.

The engineers will contribute towards new-age technologies such as AI, ML, Deep learning, Image Processing, the Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, communication networks, system on a chip (SoC) and storage solutions.

"This hiring season, Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT BHU, among others.

"They have also offered over 400 Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions," the statement read. The company is also reported to have offered 400 pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions.

With over 7,500 filings over the years, Samsung said that its R&D centres in India have built a strong culture of patent filing.

"At Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, for instance, a significant number of patent filers are first-time inventors in emerging domains such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, camera and vision technologies. With this, the R&D centre has emerged as the number one patent filer in India for inventions made in India and first filed in India," the statement read.