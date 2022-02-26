New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As Russian troops continue to storm towards Ukrainian capital Kyiv via air and land routes, Centre on Thursday assured that it is “closely monitoring” global energy markets and the supply chain disruptions. The government added that it is ready to take measures for ensuring supplies at stable prices.

"Government of India is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fall out of the evolving geopolitical situation. With a view to ensuring energy justice for its citizens and for just energy transition towards a net zero future, India stands ready to take appropriate action for ensuring ongoing supplies at stable prices," a statement issued by the petroleum ministry said.

India has three strategic petroleum reserves with a combined storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes (nearly 38 million barrels).

Government's assurance has come amid speculations that petrol and diesel prices, which have been kept unchanged for 113 days now since November 4, 2021 (when they had come down slightly after excise duty was cut on Diwali), may again rise owing to geo-political tensions arising out of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile according to a Reuters report, oil prices slipped on Friday (February 25) after sharp rises early in the session on concern over potential global supply disruptions from sanctions on major crude exporter Russia.

The April Brent crude futures contract fell USD 1.15, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at USD 97.93 a barrel, after climbing as high as USD 101.99. The more active May contract shed USD 1.30, or 1.4 per cent, to USD 94.12.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell USD 1.22, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at USD 91.59 a barrel, after hitting a session high of USD 95.64.



For the week, Brent rose about 4.7 per cent, while WTI was on track to rise about 0.6 per cent.

With inputs from Reuters

