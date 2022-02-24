Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Sensex crashed 1,699.44 points to 55,532.62 on Thursday while Nifty dived 491.40 points to 16,571.85 after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region.

Both indexes opened more than 3 per cent lower and were headed for their longest losing run since March 2020, down for a seventh straight session.

All Sensex constituents were trading with hefty losses, with Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and SBI suffering the most – dropping as much as 8 per cent.

Brent crude oil surged to USD 100 a barrel for the first time in 8 years tracking the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 3,417.16 crore in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

Explosions rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Realty index and the Nifty public sector bank index were the top losers, shedding more than 3 per cent each.

Meanwhile, global stocks and US bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher.

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, before dawn, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, a Reuters witness reported, shortly after Russia announced the military operation.

Putin called on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their weapons and go home, and said the responsibility for any bloodshed will be on the conscience "of the Ukrainian regime" according to comments carried by Russian news agencies.

The crisis deepened this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched troops into parts of Ukraine, triggering sanctions from Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta