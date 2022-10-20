Rupee’s Declining Streak Continues, Falls To Record Low At 83.08 Against US Dollar

On Thursday, the Rupee devaluated 6 paise to a record low of 83.06 against the US dollar in opening trade due to a stronger greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 83.05 against the dollar, then slipped further to quote 83.06, a fall of 6 paise over its previous close. The local currency also hit a high of 83.07 in early deals. In the previous session earlier on Tuesday, the rupee slipped 10 paise to end at 82.40 against the dollar. This month the rupee fall 2 per cent low or 160 paise to record low of 83 level due to a surging dollar. The local unit had crossed the 82 mark on October 6.

Markets are also showing slipping trends due to free falling rupee. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.17 per cent to USD 92.25 per barrel. In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 140.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 58,967.10. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.95 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,468.30.

Not just Indian domestic currency, many foreign currencies also took a hit with the greenback hitting a 32-year high against the Japanese yen and approaching the historic level of 150. The Euro declined 0.8 per cent while the British pound fell by 0.6 per cent against the US dollar on Wednesday. The falling rupee has triggered fear among traders in selling rupee. Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said that the rupee witnessed fresh lows at 83.00 on the back of panic selling in rupee amid rising dollar rates taking support at 112 and spiking above 112.55.

"The RBI, near 82.40 levels, has supported for the last few sessions, protecting the rupee. It looks like the RBI has moved away from the market. The pair has experienced panic buying," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst- Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities.