New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian rupee hit a lifetime low against United States dollar in the early trade on Monday after global oil rates surged more than USD 10 a barrel amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. The rupee has declined by 81 paise and is trading at 76.98 against the US dollar.

Market experts and analysts have blamed the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices at an elevated level and heightened worries about domestic inflation and wider trade deficits. Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed on investor sentiment.

"There was some dollar selling that came in from state-run banks soon after the rupee touched life lows," Reuters quoted a senior trader at a private bank. "But depending on how stocks perform, we can see the rupee weaken again unless there is heavy intervention."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) usually sells dollars via state-run banks to prevent sharp moves in the rupee. With forex reserves at USD 631.53 billion by early March, traders feel it has enough firepower to avert a much sharper fall in the currency.

The key concern, however, is whether the RBI will be forced to act to contain inflation by raising interest rates in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis. So far, the RBI has reiterated its commitment to reviving economic growth and keeping policy accommodative.

Oil prices soared more than 9 per cent, touching their highest since 2008.

Last week, economists and analysts said India's trade and current account deficits were likely to widen, putting pressure on the rupee, as global oil prices surge and the domestic economy re-opens from a third wave of the pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.88 per cent, up 7 basis points on the day.

Traders will continue to monitor domestic shares and moves in global crude for further direction during the session.

Indian shares tumbled more than 2 per cent, with investors dumping risky assets as oil prices soared after the United States and European allies were said to be mulling a Russian oil import ban.

(With Reuters inputs)

