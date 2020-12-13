RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday announced that the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) will be available for round the clock transactions with effect from 12:30 am on Monday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday announced that the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) will be available for round the clock transactions with effect from 12:30 am on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the RBI had said the move will provide extended flexibility to businesses for effecting payments and will enable introduction of additional settlement cycles in ancillary payment systems. This can also be leveraged to enhance operations of Indian financial markets and cross-border payments.

The move will make India one of the few countries in the world to operate its RGTS system round the clock throughout the year. The Reserve Bank has already operationalised National Electronic Funds Transfer 24*7

About RTGS

RTGS is a fund transfer mechanism which allows transfer of money from one bank to another on real time and on gross basis. It began its operations on March 26, 2004 and presently handles as many as 6.35 lank transactions daily for a value of Rs 4.17 lakh crore across 237 participant banks.

Transfer limit

RTGS is a large value fund system. There is no upper limit for the RTGS transactions, though it does have a lower limit of Rs 2 lakh. Any transaction of Rs 2 lakh or above can be made using RTGS on real time.

RTGS charges

In a bid to promote digital transactions, RBI now has stopped levying charges on transactions through both RTGS and NEFT.

Average Ticket size

The The average ticket size for RTFS in November 2020 was Rs 57.96 lakh, making it truly large value payment system. RTGS uses ISO 20022 format which is the best-in-class messaging standard for financial transactions. The feature of positive confirmation for credit to beneficiary accounts is also available in RTGS, the RBI said in a statement.

