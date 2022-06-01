Texas | Jagran Business Desk: Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has given an ultimatum to his employees, asking them to return to office or leave the company. Musk's latest orders came through a memo sent to the Tesla staff that has been doing the rounds on social media.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said.

In response to the memo that was tweeted from an unverified account, Musk, who has proposed to take Twitter private in a USD 44 billion deal, said, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

Musk would "review and approve" any cases where they could not meet the minimum, according to the memo.

Tesla joins a wave of companies mandating a return to office for employees. While some big employers have embraced voluntary work-from-home policies permanently, others including Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google are betting that it is best to push in-person interactions among colleagues.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted in March that Twitter offices would be reopening but employees could still work from home if they wanted to.

"Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever," Agrawal said in a tweet dated March 3.

Meanwhile, Musk recently said that "Tesla is on my mind 24/7", in an effort to calm the investors who are worried about him being distracted by the Twitter deal.

Tesla this year opened its new car factory in Texas, and Musk's rocket company SpaceX has a launch site known as Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

Tesla shares have lost one-third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April and sold USD 8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in a move seen to help finance his USD 44-billion Twitter deal.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta