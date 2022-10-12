Retail Inflation Rises To Five-month High Of 7.41% In September

The retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September due to costlier food items, according to official data. In August, it was recorded at 7 per cent.

The country's retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent for the ninth month in a row.

In September 2021, retail inflation stood at 4.35 per cent. Inflation in food basket spiked to 8.60 per cent in September this year from the earlier 7.62 per cent in August.

As the central government has directed RBI to ensure that retail inflation remains in the range of 2-6 per cent, the central bank will have to submit a report giving reasons for failure to contain inflation at 4 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier said acute imported inflation pressures felt at the beginning of this fiscal year have eased but it still remains elevated across food and energy items.