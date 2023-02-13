Retail Inflation Rises To 6.52 % In January; Highest In 3 Months

INDIA'S retail inflation rose to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January, said government data on Monday. Rural inflation now stands at 6.85 per cent, meanwhile, urban inflation is at 6 per cent.

With this increase, retail inflation in the country again breached RBI's upper tolerance band in the month of January 2023. Meanwhile, among the various reasons for the evalation of inflation in January are the price of cereals and products, eggs, spices. among others,

India's retail inflation was above RBI's six per cent target for three consecutive quarters and had managed to fall back to the RBI's comfort zone only in November 2022.

Since May last year, the RBI has increased the short-term lending rate by 250 basis points, including the latest 25 bps hike, to tame inflation. Raising repo rate helps in cooling demand in the economy and thus helps in managing inflation.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing monetary policy outcomes, had said that the average retail inflation in the country should be at 5.3 during the next financial year 2023-24.