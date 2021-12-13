New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Retail inflation rose marginally to 4.91 per cent in November, mainly due to an uptick in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.48 per cent in October 2021 and 6.93 per cent in November 2020.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), food inflation was at 1.87 per cent in November this year compared to 0.85 per cent in the month of October.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, expects the inflation print to be somewhat higher over the rest of the year as base effects turn adverse. Reserve Bank had expected that the headline inflation will peak in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal and will start going flat thereafter.

"The inflation print for November has come out a tad lower than our expectations, but does little to change the narrative ahead. The downside surprise has largely come from food inflation while core inflation looks to be sticky and elevated,” Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services told news agency Reuters.

The experts add that they remain watchful of various inflation push and pull such as excise cut-led fall in fuel price hike, telecom tariff hike, volatility in vegetables prices, correction in global commodity prices and early signs of easing of supply chains globally amid the spread of Omicron strain of COVID-19 worldwide. RBI will prefer to prioritize growth, and maintain policy support to impart durability and sustainability to the recovery, say the experts.

With inputs from agencies

Posted By: Mukul Sharma