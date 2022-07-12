Retail Inflation Drops To 7.01% In June; Above RBI's Confort Level For 6th Straight Month

Retail inflation, which is based on the consumer price index (CPI), marginally dropped to 7.01 per cent in June, but continued to remain above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort level for the sixth straight month, said the central government on Tuesday. It had stood at 7.04 per cent in May this year and 6.26 per cent in June 2021.

"The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

"During the month of June 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.7 per cent villages and 98.2 per cent urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.8 per cent for rural and 93.7 per cent for urban."

Reacting to the retail inflation numbers, experts have said that the CPI numbers is undershooting

RBI's projected inflation of 7.5 per cent by 22 bps. They said India can "see incremental upside risks to CPI inflation easing off, with FY23E CPI at 6.5 per cent with risks balanced vs earlier expectations of upside risks of 20-30 bps."

"Upside risks to India's inflation appear to be easing as global commodity prices correct amid concerns over the global slowdown and as the rise in domestic food prices begins to ebb," Garima Kapoor, Economist at Institutional Equities, said, as reported by Reuters.

"We see the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) take comfort from these data points and expect another 75 bps hike in the policy repo rate in FY23E with a 25-35 bps rise during the August 2022 meet."

Meanwhile, Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the inflation is expected to remain elevated with only a gradual descent through the rest of the year.

"Commodity prices provide some relief, the gains will be limited due to the weakening rupee. We expect the MPC to continue to frontload policy rate hikes especially as global monetary tightening continues. We expect 85-110 bps of additional rate hikes in the coming few meetings to bring the Repo rate towards 5.75-6 per cent by end of FY23," he said, as reported by Reuters.