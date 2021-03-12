It also said that the IIP has contracted by 1.6 per cent for January this year while the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2.0 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday said that retail inflation in India has increased to 5.03 per cent in February against 4.06 per cent in January in wake of the recent fuel price hike.

It also said that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has contracted by 1.6 per cent for January this year while the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2.0 per cent.

"The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States and UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster," the government data said.

"During the month of February 2021, NSO collected prices from 98.6 per cent villages and 97.8 per cent urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 87.9 per cent for rural and 92.8 per cent for urban," it added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy, has been asked to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

In December last year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months from prices of perishables.

According to him, with some evidence that price pressures are spreading, the outlook for inflation has turned adverse in relation to expectation in the last two months.

"While cereal prices may continue to soften with the bumper kharif harvest arrivals and vegetable prices may ease with winter crop, other food prices are likely to persist at elevated levels. Cost push pressures continue to impinge on core inflation which could remain sticky.

"Taking into consideration all these factors, the CPI inflation is projected at 6.8 per cent for Q3 FY2020-21; 5.8 per cent for Q4 FY2020-21 and 5.2-4.6 per cent in H1 of FY2021-22 with risks broadly balanced," Das said.

The MPC has kept the key policy or the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent with an accommodative stance to support growth and rein in inflationary pressures.

"Our paramount objective is to support growth while ensuring that financial stability is maintained and preserved at all times," Das said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma