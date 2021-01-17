A depositor has to submit a sum of Rs 500 in a year in order to keep the account active. The account becomes inactive if the sum is not submitted by the due date. However, the account can be restarted by following some steps mentioned below.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is considered to be one of the most popular investments across the country. A person can invest up to Rs 1.50 lakh in the PPF account for a tenure of up to 15 years and can get good interest rates in return. In compliance with the Central government's scheme, the PPF account gives guaranteed returns that are higher than the returns in other low-risk products. A depositor has to submit a sum of Rs 500 in a year in order to keep the account active. The account becomes inactive if the sum is not submitted by the due date. However, the account can be restarted by following some steps mentioned below.

When a PPF becomes inactive?

A Public Provident Fund Account (PPF) gets inactive when the account holder fails to deposit the minimum fee of Rs 500 in a financial year. Following are the steps to reactivate your PPF account.

Submit written application

In order to resume a dormant PPF account, the account holder has to submit a written request to the bank or post office branch where you have opened the account. Applications can be made at any time during the 15-year period of the account.

Minimum deposit with fine

The investor will have to deposit a minimum of Rs 500 for each financial year in case the account becomes inactive. Along with this, a penalty of Rs 50 will have to be paid for each financial year in which the account was inactive. The check has to be submitted to the bank branch along with the application.

Process

After submitting your application, your bank or post office will check the application to see if the 15-year period has passed. On successful verification, your PPF account will be restarted. However, if the 15-year tenure has expired, the account cannot be resumed.

