Report Finds Reliance To Be India's Most-Visible Company, Know Which Are The Top Ten

Reliancde Industries has topped the list for the third year on the trot.

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD, India's largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value, topped Wizikey’s Top Listed Companies in India 2022 report as India's most-visible corporate in the media.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and One 97 Communications Limited – Paytm’s parent company – are the other companies in the top five rankings, Wizikey said in a statement.

This was the third consecutive year that Reliance topped Wizikey's Newsmakers rankings among all Indian corporates.

The rankings are based on Wizikey's News Score which measures news visibility for brands and individuals by analyzing the volume of news, headlines’ presence and the reach of publications.

Wizikey's technology deploys artificial intelligence and machine learning to gather media intelligence from over 50 million news articles across 4,00,000-plus online publications. The report considered over 1,000 Indian corporates for analysis.

For the first position that Reliance notched, it attained a news score of 92.56 for 2022, becoming the first Indian company ever to cross the threshold of 90. Reliance improved its news score from 84.9 in 2021.

The news score takes into account various key criteria like the volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership. The score ranges from 0 to 100 and represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter.

The news score calculations for Reliance exclude standalone headline mentions of the group's other most visible consumer brands like Jio, Mumbai Indians, Network18, Moneycontrol and Hamleys.

This latest report by Wizikey recognizes the "hottest companies and Newsmakers of 2022, that have been visible for various reasons from investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and more", the statement said.

Commenting on this year's report, Aakriti Bhargava, co-founder, and CEO of Wizikey said, “2022 saw both lows and highs on the Sensex, with companies navigating economic pressures amidst the war and rising crude oil prices.”

Infosys (No.6), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (7), Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (8), Maruti Suzuki India (9), Tata Motors (10), and HDFC Bank (11) were the others on the list. Recently listed startup Zomato was ranked at spot 12th, ahead of Wipro (13), Axis Bank (14), NTPC (15), Tata Steel (16), ITC (17) and Larsen & Toubro (18).

