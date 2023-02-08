Repo Rate Hiked For Sixth Straight Time; How It Helps Curb Inflation | Timeline Of Recent Hikes

RESERVE Bank of India on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to take it to 6.5 per cent, a move widely expected by the market. Four members of the Monetary Policy Committee decided to hike the rate while two others voted against the move. This is the sixth consecutive hike in the repo rate since May. So far, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points since May last year, when the central bank began its rate hike cycle to contain inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Repo rate is essentially a policy rate, meaning it mostly acts as a benchmark for Indian banks and other financial institutions. When the RBI hikes the Repo rate, all commercial and cooperative banks follow suit. This makes bank advances costlier for the borrowers, ensuring curtailed spending for corporates, small businesses, and consumers.

The RBI does this with the intention to control inflation in the economy. Inflation is the persistent rise in the prices of commodities. By ensuring that there is less money to go around in the economy, as loans become expensive, the central bank cools down the economy and eventually inflation too.

Timeline of the Repo rate hike cycle

May 2022

The RBI had raised the Repo rate for the first time since August 2018 following the economic woes that massive Covid stimulus packages and pandemic-related revenue loss had wrought on economies across the globe, made worse by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Inflation had started to make its pinch feel and experts were ringing early warning alarms of an impending economic deceleration. The rate was increased by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent from 4 per cent.

June 2022

As inflation showed no signs of slowing down, the RBI accelerated its rate hikes. In June 2022, India's federal bank raised the Repo rate by 50 basis points and maintained its focus on the withdrawal of accommodation.

August 2022

Further hiking the policy rate by another 50 basis points hike, the RBI signalled to the markets that it will not go slow in its fight against inflation. By this time, the United States had also started raising rates there and this was causing a flight of capital from emerging markets.

September 2022

This hike in September last year marked the fourth consecutive hike in repo rate, even as there was demand from some quarters to slow down. Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index was still above the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6 per cent. However, there were signs that inflation had peaked.

December 2022

As inflation steadily came off highs, the RBI lifted its foot from the accelerator paddle and increased the Repo rate by only 35 basis points. By now the policy rate had reached 6.25 per cent and several experts were even calling for the RBI to stop hiking the rate.

February 2023

Now, the RBI has hiked the rate by 25 basis points today, which many expect to be the last of the hiking cycle. From its peak of 7.4 per cent in 2022, the RBI has brought down inflation within its tolerance band at 4.7 per cent (which is still 70 basis points higher than its target of 4 per cent).

What is the withdrawal of accommodation?

When there is too much liquidity (available cash) in the banking and financial system, banks would be ready to give loans at lower rates which would be counterproductive to the inflation-controlling efforts. Therefore the RBI attempts to soak up some of that excess liquidity from the banks. The RBI does this with its Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF).

LAF is a Monetary Policy tool that allows banks to take loans from RBI or give loans to it by entering into repurchase agreements (commonly known as repo). When the RBI wants to reduce liquidity they take loans from banks, with Government bonds being the underlying asset.