Repo Rate Hiked For Sixth Straight Time; 3 Reasons Why This May Not Be The Last Of Hiking Cycle

THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked the Repo rate at a level many experts had believed to be the terminal rate of this hiking cycle - 6.5%. Since May 2022, the central bank has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points and brought the inflation off highs within the tolerance band of its mandate. However, a close reading of the monetary policy statement, presented by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, reveals that the early expectations of the repo rate reaching its summit may come crashing down.

It is not just the growth rate for the current financial year that RBI forecasts will be above the market consensus of 6 per cent, the banking system regulator also expects inflation to be higher than market expectation at 5.3 per cent. If this is not enough indication of RBI’s thinking, the nature of its communication may shake the near consensus view that 6.5 per cent would be the terminal rate.

Here are a few reasons why the RBI may raise the repo rate even more in the coming days:

1. India’s domestic demand has remained steadfastly resilient, even after 225 basis points increase in the repo rate since May 2022. Even though it is a sign of intense economic activity, it pushes inflation control efforts in jeopardy. Direct and indirect tax collection (like GST) have remained strong. A major economic indicator Manufacturing and Purchasing Managers Index tells a story of healthy order books. Most of the cooling in prices that have taken place has come from the supply side as the Manufacturing Capacity Utilisation was recorded at 74.5 per cent in the second quarter of FY23, indicating a narrowing output gap, according to Axis Bank Chief Economist and Vice President Saugata Bhattacharya’s article published in Indian Express.

2. In spite of widespread fears surrounding the slowdown in global growth, economic conditions have remained strong considering the several crises facing major economies. Consequently, Western central banks still have very strong incentives to raise their rates with the inflation there remaining sticky. To prevent a flight of capital from India, the RBI may find itself in a position where it may have to follow suit.

3. Interest rates on new loans increased by 137 basis points between May and December 2022. While interest rates on deposits have gone up by as much as 213 basis points and still guarantee growth has not picked up the pace and bank’s credit growth is not slowing down (due to strong economic growth as mentioned above). At some point, in this financial year, liquidity sloshing around in the banking system may get soaked up and RBI may have to provide support, experts believe. This makes a strong case for still raising rates.