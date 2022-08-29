Reliance To Launch FMCG Business This Year, Announces Isha Ambani

Reliance Retail will launch an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) business this year, said the company's Director Isha Ambani on Monday.

She made the announcement while addressing the shareholders at Reliance Industries' virtual Annual General Meeting. She also talked about the objective of the business mentioning that it will develop and deliver high-quality products at an affordable price.

"The objective of this FMCG business is to develop and deliver products that solve every Indian daily needs with high-quality products at an affordable pricing," Isha Ambani said.

"As part of our commitment to India's rich culture and heritage, we will soon start marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other marginalised communities across India," she added.

This will not only provide a gainful opportunity for employment and entrepreneurship but also help to preserve the talent, skill sets, and knowledge base of the Indian artisans, especially women.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries group.

Meanwhile, Reliance Retail has successfully achieved a record of Rs 2 lakh crore turnover and an EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of Rs 12,000 crore and is among the Top-10 retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail has opened more than 2,400 stores in 2022 to take the count of its stores to over 15,000, spanning an operational area of 42 million sqft.

"During the year, we strengthened our own brands' presence by launching several new products across categories of Staples, Home, Personal Care and General Merchandise. Further, we launched our WhatsApp-JioMart partnership," said Isha.

Additionally, Reliance Jio is all ready to kick off the high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The announcement regarding the same was made by the chairperson of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani while addressing the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting via immersive and interactive metaverse technology.

Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It will invest Rs 2 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure.

Besides Metaverse, AGM was live on different social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet. It is probably the first company globally to conduct its annual general meeting on a virtual reality platform and various social media platforms.

(With agency inputs)