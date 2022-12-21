Reliance Retail Sells 2% Stake In Justdial For Rs 101 Crore

RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES sold a 2 per cent stake in Justdial on Wednesday for Rs 101 crore in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms.

Beginning December 21, 2022, the promoter will complete the sale of the shares in eight trading days, the Justdial parent told BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with stock exchanges, Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, offloaded a total of 16,86,119 shares, amounting to a 2 per cent stake in Just Dial.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 600 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 101.16 crore.

The shareholding of promoter and promoter group entities in Justdial, which offers an online directory for local contacts, has come down to 74.98 per cent from 76.98 per cent.

On Monday, Justdial said that Reliance Retail will sell a 2 per cent stake in the company through open market transactions to comply with the regulatory requirement of a 25 per cent minimum public shareholding.

Shares of Justdial closed 2.97 per cent lower at Rs 589.85 per piece on BSE and Rs 591.25 each piece on NSE on Wednesday.

The company has a large database containing around 31.7 million listings and receives an average of 132 million unique users per quarter (as of September 2022). In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, Justdial reported a total incoming traffic of 156.5 million across its mobile website and app, desktop website, and voice calls.

Reliance Retail operates 15,196 stores across 7,000+ cities. It is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, which is led by India’s second-richest – and the world’s eighth-richest – person, Mukesh Ambani. Its net profit rose 23.4 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 2,259 crore during the December quarter, helped by the easing of restrictions and festive sales during the quarter. Revenue increased 52.5 per cent to Rs 57,714 crore.

Reliance Industries is also India’s largest company by market capitalisation, currently in the region of $215 billion.

(With inputs from PTI)