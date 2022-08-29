Reliance of The future: In Akash, Isha, And Anant's Hands

On Monday, Mukesh Ambani introduced his daughter Isha as leader of Reliance group's retail business. This announcement was followed by the declaration of youngest son Anant as leader for new energy business in succession plan at Reliance.

Isha Ambani gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM (Annual General Meeting) after being introduced as the leader, and said Reliance Retail would launch an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) business.

According to her, the goal of this company will be to develop and deliver products that meet every Indian's daily needs while remaining affordable.

"During the year, we strengthened our own brands' presence by launching several new products across categories of Staples, Home, Personal Care and General Merchandise. Further, we launched our WhatsApp-JioMart partnership," said Isha.

Isha, 30, is an alumnus of Yale University and is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Anant Ambani, the conglomerate's youngest son, is focused on the conglomerate's new energy business, a key area of investment for the Ambanis. Reliance is competing to be at the forefront of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to increase green energy capacity.

Reliance has big plans to diversify into clean energy projects like solar and green hydrogen.

Mukesh Ambani began a long-awaited leadership transition at Reliance by handing over the chairmanship of its telecom unit to his son, Akash Ambani, in June.

At the company's 45th virtual Annual General Meeting, there was a new sign of change at Mr Ambani's business, after the billionaire said last year that his children would have significant roles in the business, adding that Reliance was "in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition."

Mr. Ambani has three children: twins Akash and Isha, and Anant, his youngest son.