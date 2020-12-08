Apart from rolling out 5G in the country, Jio is in the development of an affordable Android phone in collaboration with Google.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani Tuesday revealed that Jio will start rolling out 5G services in India from the second half of 2021. During his keynote at India Mobile Congress 2020, Ambani said that Jio 5G services would be a 'testimony' to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission by the government of India.

"I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components," he said.

The Indian billionaire, however, said that policy steps need to be taken to ensure the early rollout of the 5G services in India.

Apart from rolling out 5G in the country, Jio is in the development of an affordable Android phone in collaboration with Google. The Jio-Google Android phone is likely to be unveiled in the next few months.

During the annual Reliance AGM in July this year, the oil-telecom-retail conglomerate had announced that its digital arm Jio was "ready with a world-class 5G solution" that may roll out by next year.

"This 5G product will be available for trials as soon as spectrum is available. Jio Platforms will be positioned for 5G solution to other telecom operators," Ambani had said.

Dedicating the launch of the 5G service in India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision, Ambani said that once it will be set up in India, the company aims to offer it to other global telecom operators.

"Once Jio’s 5G solution is proven at India’s scale, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter to other telecom operators globally as a complete managed service," he said.

