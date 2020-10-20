The two companies announced that they have achieved over a 1 Gbps (1,000 MBPS) speed on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution and the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After announcing India's first indigenous 5G technologies, the Reliance JIO has announced its partnership with America-based chip giant Qualcomm, through its subsidiary Radisys Corp.

The partnership is aimed to develop infrastructure for India's own 5G network and leveraging expertise from Qualcomm, which is offering 5G radio access networks. The two companies announced that they have achieved over a 1 Gbps (1,000 MBPS) speed on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution and the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform.

With the help of Qualcomm's technology, Reliance Jio has developed a 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) product. With this, the Reliance Jio 5G Radio connectivity solutions could break the gigabyte barrier for internet speed. The technology has achieved over one gigabit of throughput and is already tested and validated by a tier-one carrier in the US.

Qualcomm is know for making chips that are crucial for 5G networks and smartphones that support 5G networks. The announcement came months after, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced his plans to develop 100 per cent indigenious 5G networks in India. Currently, only the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are able to offer 1GBPS speeds to 5G customers

On July 12 this year, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc, committed to invest upto Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms which translated into a 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

On Qualcomm's announcement, the RIL had said that Qualcomm's investment will deepen the ties between the two companies and it will also strengthen Jio Platform's journey to roll out 100 per cent homegrown 5G infrastructure and services in India for its customers.

Jio Platforms Ltd is a majority-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs 659,205 crore ($87.1 billion) and net profit of Rs 39,880 crore ($5.3 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Posted By: Talib Khan