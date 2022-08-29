Reliance Jio And Meta Launch JioMart Shop On WhatsApp

Tech giants Meta and Jio Platforms on Monday announced the JioMart-Whatsapp partnership. "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat," Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, of Meta, said in a Facebook Post.

"Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come," he added.

In a press statement, Jio said the JioMart on WhatsApp feature “will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalogue, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.”

We’re launching the first end-to-end shopping experience on @WhatsApp. People in India can now browse the @JioMart catalog, add items to their cart and pay for them, all within a chat.🛒https://t.co/MRymuVpwe6 pic.twitter.com/618tu2WhNo — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 29, 2022

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, "Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp."

The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment to enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians," Ambani added.

The companies said that the JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience.

Users can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending 'Hi' to JioMart (+917977079770) on WhatsApp.