New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To further consolidate its e-commerce operations in India, Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries (RIL) is planning to acquire online furniture retailer Urban Ladder and milk delivery platform Milkbasket. According to a report in Times of India, RIL's discussion with Urban ladder is at an advanced stage while MilkBasket is also in negotiation with the Conglomerate for a better valuation. A deal with Urban Ladder could be pegged at around $30 million, it said, citing one of the sources.

The report, however, adds the Bangalore-based retailer has been approached from other players as well. “They have got interest from other players as well and, while the discussions are advanced, a deal has not been finalised yet, " the daily reported quoting its sources.

Similarly, Milkbasket, which was earlier in negotiations with Amazon and Bigbasket, is also looking for better valuation with RIL. The grocery delivery platform currently serves over 1.3 lakh households and offers over 9,000 products across fruits and vegetables, dairy, bakery, and other FMCG categories. It currently operates across Gurugram, Noida, Dwarka, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The news comes as the COVID-19 pandemic forces many Indians indoors, spurring a wave of online shopping, including for daily groceries such as milk.

Reliance, led by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, launched an online grocery service JioMart in May, a move rivalling Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart, a key growth market for e-commerce.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm is also in talks the Bytedance-owned TikTok to acquire its operations in India. The deal is said to be valued at $5 billion, reports say.

Ambani has raised more than $20 billion in the past few months, including from Facebook and Alphabet's Google, for Reliance's digital arm, Jio Platforms.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha